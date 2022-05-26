RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC shifts Lagos House of Assembly primaries to Friday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primaries in Lagos State has been postponed to Friday, an official has confirmed.

All Progressives Congress. (APC)
All Progressives Congress. (APC)

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Yesiru Karamo, APC Acting Publicity Secretary in Lagos state confirmed the shift of the primaries scheduled to hold on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Karamo said: “Yes, it has been postponed across the state. By 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday), we will start across all the 40 state constituencies.”

Asked about the reason for the shift, the Lagos APC spokesman said the governorship primaries held today (Thursday) was concluded late.

According to him, since the ad hoc delegates for the house of assembly are a handful, the exercise will not take time to be concluded on Friday.

He appealed to all party members and delegates to bear with the party and be ready to make sacrifices for the sake of the party.

NAN recalls that the APC planned to hold its governorship and house of assembly primaries on Thursday but could only conduct the governorship primary election.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has also fixed its House of Representatives primaries for Friday, while senatorial primaries would hold on Saturday.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Thursday, declared winner of the governorship primaries by the APC Electoral Committee chaired by Alhaji Adamu Yuguda, a former Borno deputy governor.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi Speaker, Nwifuru thanks Umahi after clinching APC guber ticket

Ebonyi Speaker, Nwifuru thanks Umahi after clinching APC guber ticket

Governor Abiodun beats 5 other aspirants to clinch Ogun APC ticket

Governor Abiodun beats 5 other aspirants to clinch Ogun APC ticket

Abba Kyari safe in custody, no threat to his life - Correctional Service

Abba Kyari safe in custody, no threat to his life - Correctional Service

Sack Emefiele as CBN governor now, Falana tells Buhari

Sack Emefiele as CBN governor now, Falana tells Buhari

Businessman, Uche Nnaji, emerges Enugu APC governorship candidate

Businessman, Uche Nnaji, emerges Enugu APC governorship candidate

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege picks APC guber ticket in Delta

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege picks APC guber ticket in Delta

Alleged $2.2m laundering: Ex-NHIS boss says he has 50,000 birds

Alleged $2.2m laundering: Ex-NHIS boss says he has 50,000 birds

APC shifts Lagos House of Assembly primaries to Friday

APC shifts Lagos House of Assembly primaries to Friday

Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara

Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]