APC says PDP has assumed role of comic relief ahead of 2019

PDP APC says opposition has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of 2019

APC's acting spokesman of APC, Yekini Nabena, said the 'PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections.'

Reps beg Buhari to arrest Oshiomhole play Nabena said the 'PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections.' (Punch)

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed claims of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that six APC governors are planning to dump the ruling party.

Dismissing the claim by the opposition, APC's acting spokesman of APC, Yekini Nabena, said the 'PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections.'

Nabena, in a statement, claimed that the Nigerian public have rejected the PDP and rather than concentrate on the 2019 elections ahead, the opposition has kept hallucinating.

Read APC's reply to PDP's claims of impending defection

With PDP claim that six APC governors and twenty-seven national assembly members have concluded discussions to join the PDP, it is now clear that the PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections.

PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play Kola Ologbodiyan (ThisDay)

 

“Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it represents – corruption, impunity, waste, greed. Hence, in the face of imminent 2019 defeat, the PDP has chosen to hide behind lies and false realities to save face.

“While the PDP hallucinates on APC members’ defection to the PDP, the APC is consolidating to go into the 2019 General Election as a smarter, more united and stronger political fighting force.

ALSO READ: APC Govs, lawmakers to join PDP – Ologbondiyan

“While the PDP wallows in its cooked up tales on the state of the nation, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration-led APC administration is focused on bettering the lives of Nigerians, addressing infrastructure needs, revamping the economy, restoring our rank in the comity of progressive nations, confronting the challenges we face as a nation and generally repositioning the country in line with the change agenda promised Nigerians,” the statement read.

6 Governors, 27 lawmakers set to dump APC soon – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that 6 Governors and 27 lawmakers are set to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

ALSO READ: PDP warns APC against rigging 2019 elections

According to Tribune, this was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan said the prospective decampees have secured the permission of the constituency to move to the PDP.

 “However, in line with decisions reached, the discussions, the members of the National Assembly decamping to the PDP will cross-carpet at the reconvening of the session in the two chambers, which will increase the PDP majority in both chambers.”

