Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP warns APC against rigging during 2019 elections

2019 Election PDP warns APC against rigging

This is coming after President Buhari said that the ruling party will win the 2019 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP claims APC actions poses threat to the Senate play

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

(dailynigerian)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging during the 2019 general election.

The party also said that the APC will be shocked by what Nigerians will do in the upcoming election.

This is coming after President Buhari said that the ruling party will win the 2019 elections.

According to Punch, the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus  said that those behind Buhari are making him believe that he can win.

He said “President Buhari is being deceived by those who are not familiar with politics of their states that they would deliver results to him.

“The President and the APC would be shocked with the level of their rejection by the electorate come 2019.  Winning of elections is not about boasting. What will the President tell Nigerians that he has done for them? What will he tell workers he has done for them? What will he tell Nigerians he has done about the economy,  job creation and others?

 “Will Nigerians vote for someone who will not stay in the country to administer the country, but would choose to be junketing all over the world?

ALSO READ:

“We know he relies on security agencies and INEC to rig for him, but we want to assure him that the people are determined to put an end to the misery he and his government have brought to the nation.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki has also predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) will win the 2019 presidential elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President just told us why he walked 800m in Daura on Sallah day
In Lagos 5,000 PDP members defect to APC
INEC You leak our congresses, primaries’ notices, APC accuses agency
Buhari Senator Shehu Sani backs President for 2nd term victory
Moghalu Presidential aspirant protests detention of 112 IPOB women in Owerri
Buhari President says recent elections proof APC will win
Nigerian News Roundup 800m walk to re-election, Tinubu presidency and other top stories of the week

Local

Gov Ben Ayade wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s why
Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s why
Here's how to survive 3rd mainland bridge closure if you live in Lagos
3rd Mainland Bridge Tests completed on 15 expansion joints as commuters groan
Medical workers at the Alliance for International Medical Action have been treating Ebola patients in specially erected clinics
Ebola Virus outbreak spreads in DRC – WHO, UNHCR warn
Oyo Gov Ajimobi says Yinka Ayefele's Music House demolition about rule of law
Yinka Ayefele Gov Ajimobi says Music House demolition about rule of law