The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging during the 2019 general election.

The party also said that the APC will be shocked by what Nigerians will do in the upcoming election.

This is coming after President Buhari said that the ruling party will win the 2019 elections.

According to Punch, the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus said that those behind Buhari are making him believe that he can win.

He said “President Buhari is being deceived by those who are not familiar with politics of their states that they would deliver results to him.

“The President and the APC would be shocked with the level of their rejection by the electorate come 2019. Winning of elections is not about boasting. What will the President tell Nigerians that he has done for them? What will he tell workers he has done for them? What will he tell Nigerians he has done about the economy, job creation and others?

“Will Nigerians vote for someone who will not stay in the country to administer the country, but would choose to be junketing all over the world?

“We know he relies on security agencies and INEC to rig for him, but we want to assure him that the people are determined to put an end to the misery he and his government have brought to the nation.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki has also predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) will win the 2019 presidential elections.