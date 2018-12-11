Pulse.ng logo
APC members burn dozens of brooms, join PDP in Akwa-Ibom

The defectors also displayed a white coffin with 'APC RIP' inscribed on it.

  • Published:
Defectors burn brooms, APC's official symbol

(YouTube/Channels Television)

Dozens of brooms, the official symbol of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were set on fire as thousands of the party's members dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom.

Thousands of former APC members, led by  the chapter and ward chairmen from all local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, converged at the Ibom Hall Ground, Uyo, the state capital, on Monday, December 10, 2018.

After waving brooms during the defection event, the defectors sealed their defection to the PDP by dropping brooms in a pile and setting them on fire. The defectors also displayed a white coffin with 'APC RIP' inscribed on it.

State governor, Udom Emmanuel, was present at the event to receive the defectors who the chairman of the forum of APC Chapter Chairmen, Joseph Ama, said were the support base built up since 2008. Ama said they left the APC because of the party's reign of impunity.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel play Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel (Twitter/@PdpAkwaIbom)

 

Udom described the defection as unprecedented and said the defectors' convictions could not be bought over.

"In the history of politics, I've never seen this before. You people have made history," he said.

