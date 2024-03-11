ADVERTISEMENT
He's committed to Nigeria's economic recovery - APC Diaspora backs Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee stated that Tinubu is committed to inclusivity and Nigeria's economic recovery.

APC Diaspora reaffirms support for Tinubu's administration
APC Diaspora reaffirms support for Tinubu's administration

The CDC Secretary, Prince Stephen Tella, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos. While noting the role of diaspora Nigerians in shaping the nation’s future, Tella said that Tinubu was committed to inclusivity and economic recovery.

According to him, during the presidential campaign, President Tinubu emphasised the importance of diaspora involvement, promising to appoint individuals who actively supported his candidacy and members of his party from abroad.

“This pledge reflects his belief that investment yields fruitful returns for all involved through collaborative efforts.”

Tella, also the Chairman of APC Spain, noted that the Tinubu administration was dedicated to addressing the economic challenges facing Nigeria, and called for patience among diaspora Nigerians.

He emphasised the president’s efforts at navigating the country through hardships to prosperity, adding that the aim was to foster a prosperous future for all Nigerians, both at home and abroad.

“President Tinubu assures the diaspora community to expect their voices to be heard and their contributions valued.”

