APC confirms Dapo Abiodun as Ogun State governorship candidate

Dapo Abiodun APC confirms oil mogul as Ogun State governorship candidate

The party confirmed that Abiodun won the primary election after scoring 102,305 votes.

  • Published:
APC confirms Dapo Abiodun as Ogun State governorship candidate play

Dapo Abiodun

(ThisDay)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has confirmed oil mogul, Dapo Abiodun, as the winner of the party's Ogun State governorship primary election.

In a statement signed by the APC's acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday, October 4, 2018,  the party confirmed that Abiodun won the primary election after scoring 102,305 votes.

He defeated Jimi Lawal (51,153 votes), Adekunle Akinlade (23, 443 votes), Bimbo Ashiru (29, 764 votes), Senator Adegbenga Kaka (17, 771 votes), and Abayomi Semako Koroto (9, 610).

The announcement by the party's national leadership puts an end to division in the party's Ogun State chapter after two governorship candidates were announced as winners following two parallel primary elections held on Wednesday, October 3.

While the NWC's electoral panel  declared Abiodun the winner, the state chairman of the party, Derin Adebiyi, declared Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives, the winner of a parallel election.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

