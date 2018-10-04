Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2 governorship candidates emerge in Ogun APC

2019 Election 2 governorship candidates emerge in Ogun APC

The two groups claimed they held the authentic primary as ordered by the NWC.

  • Published:
play 2 governorship candidates emerge in Ogun APC (Pulse)

Two governorship candidates have emerged in the Ogun state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) following two parallel primaries held on Wednesday.

While the state chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi  declared the House of Representatives member Adekunle Akinlade as the winner, the electoral panel sent by the National Working Committee  declared oil mogul, Prince Dapo Abiodun the winner.

The two groups claimed they held the authentic primary as ordered by the NWC.

Muhammad Ndabawa, who led the NWC  Electoral Committee members  declared that Abiodun, who hails from Ogun East Senatorial District, scored 102,305 votes from the 236 wards across the 20 Local Governments to emerge the candidate.

According to Ndabawa,  Jimi Lawal  scored 51,153 votes, Abimbola Ashiru 29,764, Senator Gbenga Kaka 17,771, Abayomi Hunye 9,110 votes and Adekunle Akinlade 23, 443 votes.

Ndabawa said that the declaration of Abiodun as winner “is subject to ratification by the National Working Committee of the party”.

He also said he was not aware of the exercise that produced Akinlade.

Our Committee is the authentic body constituted by the NWC to conduct and supervise governorship primary in the state in line with the party guidelines and constitution”, Ndabawa said.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Derin Adebiyi who announced the alternative results at the party secretariat in Abeokuta also claimed  that the direct primaries were conducted across the 236 wards of the state.

He added that the exercise was conducted through the open secret ballot system in accordance with the party guidelines on direct primaries.

According to him six aspirants contested for the governorship position including Mr Jimi Lawal, Mr Abayomi Hounye and the former state commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru.

Others are a former Deputy Governor of the state, Sen. Adegbenga Kaka, the Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Akinlade who is representing Ipokia/Egbado-South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

A breakdown of the result announced by Adebiyi on local government basis shows that Akinlade  won in all the 20 council areas of the state scoring  a total of 190,987 votes.

Mr. Jimi Lawal came second with a total of 5, 046 votes while Abiodun came third with 3, 648 votes.

Ashiru scored 898, Kaka  833 and and Hounye  208 votes to emerge fourth, fifth and sixth.

Adebiyi said that the primaries were supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

The Chairman who described the national electoral committee of the party as being “compromised” said the committee was not in town to conduct the primaries.

He explained that the committee had continued to postpone the exercise which was originally scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Adebiyi said the party leadership is vested with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of the party in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year...bullet
3 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Governorship Primary: Ogun APC blasts party’s NWC over ‘frustrating treatment’
In Ogun APC postpones primary election
Opinion The near loss of Osun by APC is a wake up call for Lagos
In Ogun APC conducts peaceful presidential primaries
2019 Election Ogun APC presents 2 'consensus' governorship candidates
2019 Election Gov. Amosun, 2 others emerge as Ogun consensus candidates for Senate
2019 Election MKO's daughter, Rinsola Abiola declares for House of Reps
2019 Elections APC Govs, lawmakers to join PDP – Ologbondiyan
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman
Osun Poll Ganduje heads APC campaign committee

Politics

2019 Election Protest in Abakaliki over Ebonyi APC governorship primary
This is why Ekiti APC governorship primary ended in violence
2019 Election Governor Al-Makura clinches Nasarawa South APC senatorial ticket
Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries
2019 Election APC NWC cancels Zamfara Governorship Primary
Ondo APC members call for Oshiomhole’s resignation
Oshiomhole Ondo APC members call for national chairman’s resignation
X
Advertisement