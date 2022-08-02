RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chieftain begs INEC to extend voter registration

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Rijau observed that millions of eligible Nigerians would be disenfranchised if the exercise was not extended...

INEC
INEC
Recommended articles

Why INEC should extend the deadline: Rijau who spoke with NAN in Minna observed that further extension of the exercise would allow more Nigerians to participate in voting in the 2023 general elections.

He explained that eligible citizens had, during the exercise, intensified efforts at registering for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

He also observed that the electorate had made several appeals to INEC to extend the registration date to enable them register which the commission should consider.

“I appealed to the commission to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to enable eligible voters to get registered before the 2023 general elections.

However, he acknowledged that the deadline for registration had been previously extended but appealed that the commission should consider and grant an extension again.

Rijau observed that millions of eligible Nigerians would be disenfranchised if the exercise was not extended.

“The extension is very important as it will build public trust toward useful electoral engagements in the 2023 general election,” he said, (NAN)

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Northwest, Southwest lead as INEC registers over 96m Nigerians

2023 Elections: Northwest, Southwest lead as INEC registers over 96m Nigerians

Buhari calls for more international collaboration to tackle insecurity

Buhari calls for more international collaboration to tackle insecurity

Niger assembly calls for suspension of local govt. election

Niger assembly calls for suspension of local govt. election

Gov. Abiodun presents 13 SUVs to Ogun judiciary

Gov. Abiodun presents 13 SUVs to Ogun judiciary

2023: CSOs caution politicians on ethno-religious campaigns

2023: CSOs caution politicians on ethno-religious campaigns

APC chieftain begs INEC to extend voter registration

APC chieftain begs INEC to extend voter registration

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

We’re not responsible for the increase in price of petrol — FG

We’re not responsible for the increase in price of petrol — FG

Why Orji Kalu should return to Senate—Abia North constituent

Why Orji Kalu should return to Senate—Abia North constituent

Trending

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections?. [PT]

Peter Obi: Nigerian government must stop sending public officers on foreign trainings

Peter Obi.

Tinubu understands Nigerian youths more than other candidates - APC

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]