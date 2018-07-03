Pulse.ng logo
APC chairman, Oshiomhole rallies support for Buhari in South-East

Oshiomhole APC chairman rallies support for Buhari in South-East

The APC in the South East, organised a mega rally in Imo state on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 to promote Buhari's candidacy.

  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has said that President Buhari will continue his developmental projects in the South-East, if he is re-elected in 2019.

The APC chairman said this at a South East mega rally which held in Imo state on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

According to him, the APC cannot fix in three years, the things that the Peoples Democratic (PDP) failed to do in 16 years.

He said “Those who are writing letters now. Those who have become unelected advisers. They governed as absolute rulers for almost three years. They came back eight years, what did they do about second Niger bridge? And then he wanted to take us to Mugabe where there is no end of tenure.

“Those who have spoken before me have spoken concerning all the initiatives and infrastructural projects that are going on in this part of the country. This is not to say everything is now fine. It is a journey. We cannot fix in three years, what PDP didn’t do in sixteen years.

ALSO READ: APC will expose PDP's atrocities - Oshiomhole

“What they didn’t fix in 16 years, they said we should have fixed it in three years. And then they said we should stop the blame game.”

“If President Buhari is doing what he is doing in the South-East right now, he will certainly do more in 2019,” he added.

Igbos for Buhari

Also, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state told members of the party at the rally that Igbos will support Buhari massively in 2019.

Okorocha also said that the rally was organised to erase the idea that APC has not stand in the South-East.

