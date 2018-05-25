APC will expose PDP's atrocities - Oshiomhole

news

Former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will expose the financial atrocities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the former Governor, Nigerians need to know who put the country in this bad economic situation.

Oshiomhole said the money that PDP stole will be used to take proper care of over 180 million people.

He said this while speaking to APC leaders in Edo state.

Buhari will win

The former governor also said that President Buhari will win the 2019 elections.

Oshiomhole predicted that APC will win more governorship and national assembly elections in Nigeria.

He said “It is our task as party activist to painstakingly explain to our people in the rural areas to understand who dug the hole that led to what we are experiencing today as a nation and the effort by President Muhammadu Buhari to gradually pull us out of that hole to the surface and begin to push and uplift us upward to that level in which every Nigerian will have to say I am a proud Nigerian.

“Poverty is not an act of God. It is the result of our economic history. And when you look at the numbers of how much was stolen under the watch of Jonathan as President and the revelations the governor of Gombe state made, the kind of money that was diverted under the PDP regime under President Jonathan, those monies if distributed by 180 million Nigerians, each of us will have a swollen pocket.

“And we must help our people to appreciate that the challenge of rebuilding a house that was rocked beyond foundation, to build complete new foundation cannot be an overnight work. What is important is that there is a commitment to refix and the President has broken new grounds which may not have been amplified to a level that the rural people can see them.

“Once upon a time growing up, we were told that the Army´s finances are beyond proud, that whatever a general has stolen, it was for good, you cannot question.

“But this President has subjected the military to accountability. Some persons who were untouchable before are being touched. So, that fight against corruption, I am happy that even other African heads of states under the umbrella of the AU, have acknowledged President Buhari as one African President that has proved his sincerity to fight corruption. And i think even recently the Secretary General of the Commonwealth also had very kind word to say about the leadership of our President on the war against corruption.”

Oshiomhole had earlier called on Nigerians to blame former President Goodluck Jonathan for the inability of some states to pay salaries.

The former governor recently announced that he will run for the APC chairmanship position.

According to Vanguard, Oshiomhole has received President Buhari’s endorsement.