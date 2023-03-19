ADVERTISEMENT
APC Campaign Director abducted and killed during Rivers State elections

Ima Elijah

"We are devastated by this senseless act of violence..."

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Rivers State, Chisom Lennard, the Campaign Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada-West Local Government Area, has been killed after being abducted by unknown gunmen.

What happened: The incident took place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, while Lennard was casting his vote at Ibagwa polling unit 2, Ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen were dressed in police uniform, and Lennard was attempting to stop them from snatching election materials when he was taken away to an unknown destination.

How credible is this news?: Darlington Nwauju, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, confirming the news to men of the press on Sunday, March 19, said, "He was abducted from his polling unit during the voting process and taken away. Nobody knew where they took him to. It was later yesterday evening (Saturday) that his body was discovered. He was the APC LGA caretaker chairman and a PhD student at Rivers State University."

The police are currently investigating the incident and have assured residents that those responsible will be brought to justice.

What APC said about this: The APC has also released a statement expressing their deep sorrow and condolences to Lennard's family and loved ones.

"We are devastated by this senseless act of violence and call on the authorities to do everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice."

The takeout: The tragic death of Lennard has once again highlighted the need for improved security measures during elections in Nigeria, and the importance of ensuring the safety of all participants in the democratic process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

