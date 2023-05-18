The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Apapa ignores Obidients’ threat, intends to attend presidential tribunal on Friday

Bayo Wahab

Apapa wonders if he's doing anything against the law of the Labour Party.

Lamidi Apapa being whisked away by security operatives after Obidients attacked him at the Appeal Court, Abuja [TheWhistle]
Lamidi Apapa being whisked away by security operatives after Obidients attacked him at the Appeal Court, Abuja [TheWhistle]

Apapa attended the presidential tribunal on Wednesday with a view to asserting his authority as the acting Chairman of the party, but some members of the party and supporters of Obi denounced him.

At the end of the court proceeding, supporters of the party’s presidential candidate fondly called Obidients attacked him, but security operatives around the court premises whisked him away to safety.

Obidients, thereafter, threatened Apapa not to attend the next court proceeding of the party on Friday, May 19, 2023, but Apapa won’t give in to their threat.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the former deputy national chairman of the party said he planned to attend the presidential tribunal, adding that he was not doing anything against the law of the party.

Lamidi Apapa is a factional leader of the Labour Party. [Tribune]
Lamidi Apapa is a factional leader of the Labour Party. [Tribune] Pulse Nigeria

He said, “I didn't expect this question but since you have asked, I intend to go there tomorrow. Now, let me tell you this clearly, if one is in control or if one has authority to do something irrespective of whether there is politics somewhere, in your own view as a journalist, Am I doing something that is against the law of the party by asserting my authority as the acting chairman of the party? What type of system are we running?

Apapa also accused Obi of aiding illegality saying the suspended national chairman of the party, Julius Abure was allowed to attend the presidential tribunal despite his suspension.

“I am telling you this now, If Abure who failed to honour court orders is appearing at the tribunal with Peter Obi who is trying to claim his mandate from the tribunal through the rule of law, is that how to rule a country? I am surprised, let’s go ahead and see what would happen. You want to claim the mandate through the court of law and you disobey the court of law and you call yourself a good Nigerian, it is unfortunate.”

On the allegation that he was paid to disrupt the Labour Party, Apapa said he has never collected any money from any politician.

ADVERTISEMENT

