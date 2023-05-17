The sports category has moved to a new website.
LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal

Bayo Wahab

Trouble started when Lamidi Apapa who is at loggerheads with Julius Abure attempted to sit where Labour Party officials were.

Lamidi Apapa faction of Labour Party wants Bola Tinubu to be sworn in on May 29 as Nigeria's 16th president. [Tribune]

The courtroom became rowdy when a factional leader, Lamidi Apapa walked into the court premises with some of his supporters.

Trouble started when Apapa who is at loggerheads with the suspended chairman of the party, Julius Abure attempted to sit where Labour Party officials were.

This led to a shouting match in the courtroom as LP officials and Apapa supporters shouted at each other at the top of their voices.

However, when the LP case was called, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and the party’s Women Leader, Dudu Manoga on the record of the court.

Apapa also stood up introducing himself as the national chairman of the party, but Justice Haruna Tsammani asked him to stop the introduction, saying the court won’t recognise the ‘National Chairman’ on record.

Daily Trust reports that Abure, who sat next to Obi, did not, however, attempt to introduce himself.

Last week, Apapa vowed to take control of the party claiming he is the authentic chairman of the party following the ruling of an FCT High Court sustaining Abure’s suspension. Although the party has since appealed the ruling.

The factional leader of the Labour Party has also vowed to withdraw the party’s petition and motions before the tribunal.

