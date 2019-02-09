The Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode has vowed to ensure that residents of the state vote massively for President Buhari during the presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Ambode said this on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally.

According to Vanguard, the Governor said that the President has supported the infrastructural growth in the state.

Ambode also told APC supporters that Buhari has shown that he is committed to the welfare of Lagosians.

“In and outside of the stadium, you can see the crowd that has turned out here and we are very grateful that Lagos has been signed, sealed and delivered to APC already. The message is very clear.

“We appreciate Mr. President for his support to our State in the last three and half years. The achievements that we have recorded in Lagos were possible because of his support. This election is not about tribe or religion, it’s about infrastructure, jobs and the economy and the right path to go is to go to the APC.

“if you see what we are going in Lagos already, you will see that the Airport road is not for the Yorubas or the Igbos or the Hausas, its about making life comfortable for Nigerians and that is why Mr. President has continually supported all our projects by even refunding some of the funds we used for capital projects so that we can complete more projects.

“If you remember, the first two years of this administration we were in recession caused by the PDP, but in the last two years, we have stabilized, we have created the groundwork for growth and that is where APC is different from the PDP. They will tell you that they want to make Nigeria work again, but ask them who destroyed Nigeria in the first place?

“Therefore, this election is about moving the economy forward and for this to be possible, we need to continue on the foundation that we have already made in the last four years. APC remains one party, we remain one nation and one family,” Ambode added.

Oba of Lagos speaks

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu has also assured President Muhammadu Buhari of victory at the polls on February 16.

The monarch gave the assurance when Buhari and his campaign team paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Lagos Island.