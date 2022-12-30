ADVERTISEMENT
Amaechi opens up on supporting PDP in 2023

Ima Elijah

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Former Minister of Transportation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi has denied claims that he will soon announce his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in respect of the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Why Amaechi cannot support APC: Umar Sani, a former Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Vice President Namadi Sambo had on Twitter space, titled HardTalk, reportedly disclosed that the former Rivers State Governor had said as a devout Catholic, he cannot support a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC.

What Sani said: “I’m glad to tell you that in Rivers state, PDP has gotten Amaechi because he (Amaechi) said he is a Catholic and will not support Muslim-Muslim ticket. He is going to support PDP”

“So if there is somebody who can match Wike madness for madness, boxing for boxing, it’s Amaechi” Sani had said.

What Amaechi said in response: Reacting to that claim, Amaechi denied it, saying he is a total falsehood.

“He is lying. There was never any time I said anything like that,Daily Independent quotes the former Minister as saying on Friday, December 30, 2022.

What is currently going on with Wike and G5: After much speculations, members of the G-5 governors, a rebel group of five governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have finally agreed to work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and that of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Ima Elijah
