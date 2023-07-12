ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Otti appoints J Martins, Kanu Nwankwo, others into Abia state government

Ima Elijah

The individuals selected by Governor Alex Otti are expected to contribute their expertise and knowledge to drive the development and progress of Abia State.

Among Alex Otti's appointments are J Martins (left), a renowned musician, and Kanu Nwankwo (right), a highly respected veteran professional footballer
Among Alex Otti's appointments are J Martins (left), a renowned musician, and Kanu Nwankwo (right), a highly respected veteran professional footballer

The appointments, disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, will take effect immediately.

The individuals selected by Governor Alex Otti are expected to contribute their expertise and knowledge to drive the development and progress of Abia State. Among the notable appointments are J Martins, a renowned musician, and Kanu Nwankwo, a highly respected veteran professional footballer. Both individuals will assume crucial roles in the administration.

The complete list of appointees and their designated positions is as follows:

1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor - Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma - Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere - Senior Special Assistant, Environment

4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme - Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

5. Mr. Nwaka Inem - Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce, and Industry

6. Magdalene Ugoanusi - Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) - Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

8. Dr. George Chidozie - Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

9. Pastor Okorougo Aji - Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe - Senior Special Assistant, Transport

11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba - Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike - General Manager, ASOPADEC

13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo - Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu - Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe - Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani - Senior Special Assistant, Finance

17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke - General Manager, ASEPA

18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi - Special Assistant, Digital Economy

19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke - Deputy Chief of Staff (also serving as Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu - Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper - Special Assistant on Religious Activities

22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha - Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) - General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele - Special Assistant, Special Duties

25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba - Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation

26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu - Special Assistant, Women Affairs

27. Kanu Nwankwo - Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

28. Boniface Alozie Uche - Chairman, Abia Comets

29. John Sam Obuh - Chairman, Abia Warriors

30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu - General Manager, Abia State Debt Management Office

Governor Alex Otti expressed his confidence in the appointed individuals and their capabilities to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Abia State.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

