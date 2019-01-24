Ezekwesili had announced her decision to withdraw from the presidential race early hours of Thursday, January 24, 2019, to devote her time in building a coalition that would the defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But this did not go down well with the party following claims that the former minister did not officially inform officials of her decision.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, national chairman of the ACPN, Gani Galadima, national chairman of the party, said Ezekwesili only wanted to use the platform to negotiate for the position of Finance Minister.

Galadima accused Ezekwesili of not showing any seriousness in her campaign.

The ACPN chairman also announced the decision of the party to support President Muhammadu Buhari's reelection bid.

"The reason for calling this press conference is to let the world know about the presidential aspiration of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, which in actual fact, is not the truth," Galadima began.

"I have been put into confidence by one of her aide named Iyinoluwa Aboyeji that she only wanted to use the platform of the ACPN to negotiate to be Nigeria's finance minister.

"This is why she does not deem fit to inform the party whose mandate she is holding. If you observe, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, is the only presidential candidate who was so militant in her campaign without any tangible thing on ground to indicate any seriousness in the prosecution of her campaign.

"No campaign secretariat, billboard or great commitment on ground to indicate any seriousness. It is on this ground that the ACPN is withdrawing support for her presidential aspiration and endorsing the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level.

"We may take her to court during her brief sojourn," he declared.