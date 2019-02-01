The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, made the list available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

In the list, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) while Kayode Alabi is his running mate.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is Razak Atunwa while his running mate is Oladipo Solomon Muyiwa.

Dr Olajide Adebola is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party with Dr Abubakar Umar as his running mate.

Labour Party has Mr Isa Aremu as its governorship candidate with Mrs Moses Rebecca is his running mate.

In all, 35 governorship candidates would be contesting for the post of governor of the state with their running mates.

The REC also told NAN that 28 political parties fielded candidates for the 26 slots of the House of Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, APC has declared that the listing of Abdulrazaq as the partys flag bearer had put to rest the claim of those parading themselves as the candidate of the party.

A statement by Amb. Yahaya Seriki, the Director General, Kwara Central, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Campaign Organisation, said the release of INECs list naming AbdulraRasaq as flagbearer was a victory to the people of the state yearning for freedom.

The final release of the names of governorship candidates in which our name emerged alongside other bonafide candidates across the country has defeated the evil gimmick of those who sponsored confusion to stop our peoples march to political freedom.

The O To Ge campaign in Kwara is an idea whose time has come because we are poised to end tyranny, underdevelopment, poverty and that annoying sense of entitlement by some overlords in this state.

We thank the people of Kwara for always believing in us despite every attempt to sabotage this movement.

We will not disappoint you all. Now that the INEC has finally spoken, we urge the saboteurs to change their ways, he said.