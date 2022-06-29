RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Masari told INEC that all efforts made to find his missing certificates proved abortive.

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)
Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)
Recommended articles

Masari’s claim about his missing certificates came amid the controversy over Tinubu’s primary and secondary school certificates.

The Vice Presidential candidate is reported to have submitted an affidavit on the loss of his primary and secondary schools certificates to the electoral commission.

But in the affidavit, he stated that he attended Masari Primary school, Katsina State between 1972–78 and obtained a Grade 2 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College in 1982 and a Higher Certificate in 1995.

In the affidavit obtained from Divisional Police Headquarter, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, Masari told INEC that he lost his Grade 2 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College and First Leaving Primary School Certificate issued by Masari Primary School, Katsina State, (1972–78) while on transit within Wuse, Area FCT, Abuja.

Masari also told INEC that all efforts made to find his missing certificates proved abortive.

The document reads in part: “Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, male, Muslim, Nigerian citizen of Abubakar Rimi Crescent, National Assembly Quarters, Apo, FCT– Abuja, declare an oath and state as follows:

“That I am the above-named persons and bonafide owner of the under-listed documents. That sometimes in January 2021, while on transit within Wuse Area, FCT– Abuja, I discovered that my original Certificate of Occupancy of plot NoKT 17522, GRA Katsina Estate; Certificate of Kaduna State Development Centre from 1994–95; Grade 11 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College from 1979–83 and First Leaving School Certificate issued by Masari Primary School Katsina State from 1972–78 got lost. That all efforts made to trace the documents proved abortive hence this affidavit. That this affidavit is required for record purpose and for all authorities and persons concerned to take note.”

Recall that Tinubu chose Masari as a placeholder to meet INEC’s deadline of submitting names of candidates for the 2023 elections.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matawalle insists Zamfara residents must carry guns to defend themselves against bandits

Matawalle insists Zamfara residents must carry guns to defend themselves against bandits

Delta Govt approves disbursement of N400m grant to 40 mission schools

Delta Govt approves disbursement of N400m grant to 40 mission schools

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

2023: NLC, TUC declare support for Peter Obi

2023: NLC, TUC declare support for Peter Obi

Mass defection: Buhari’s meets with aggrieved APC senators

Mass defection: Buhari’s meets with aggrieved APC senators

Organ Harvesting: House of Reps vow to ensure justice for Ekweremadu, wife

Organ Harvesting: House of Reps vow to ensure justice for Ekweremadu, wife

NNPP blasts APC for making offer to Rabiu Kwankwaso

NNPP blasts APC for making offer to Rabiu Kwankwaso

Monkeypox: NCDC blames Nigerians for outbreak

Monkeypox: NCDC blames Nigerians for outbreak

If INEC has functional server, they'll find Tinubu's certificates – Uzodinma

If INEC has functional server, they'll find Tinubu's certificates – Uzodinma

Trending

Emi lo kan and City Boy: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

Wike in closed door meeting with Peter Obi as defection rumours swirl

Obi meets with Wike