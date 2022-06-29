2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Masari’s claim about his missing certificates came amid the controversy over Tinubu’s primary and secondary school certificates.

The Vice Presidential candidate is reported to have submitted an affidavit on the loss of his primary and secondary schools certificates to the electoral commission.

But in the affidavit, he stated that he attended Masari Primary school, Katsina State between 1972–78 and obtained a Grade 2 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College in 1982 and a Higher Certificate in 1995.

In the affidavit obtained from Divisional Police Headquarter, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, Masari told INEC that he lost his Grade 2 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College and First Leaving Primary School Certificate issued by Masari Primary School, Katsina State, (1972–78) while on transit within Wuse, Area FCT, Abuja.

Masari also told INEC that all efforts made to find his missing certificates proved abortive.

The document reads in part: “Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, male, Muslim, Nigerian citizen of Abubakar Rimi Crescent, National Assembly Quarters, Apo, FCT– Abuja, declare an oath and state as follows:

“That I am the above-named persons and bonafide owner of the under-listed documents. That sometimes in January 2021, while on transit within Wuse Area, FCT– Abuja, I discovered that my original Certificate of Occupancy of plot NoKT 17522, GRA Katsina Estate; Certificate of Kaduna State Development Centre from 1994–95; Grade 11 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College from 1979–83 and First Leaving School Certificate issued by Masari Primary School Katsina State from 1972–78 got lost. That all efforts made to trace the documents proved abortive hence this affidavit. That this affidavit is required for record purpose and for all authorities and persons concerned to take note.”