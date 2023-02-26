ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan

Onyema Courage

Goodluck Jonathan, a former president, has called politicians who engage in vote buying to win elections "armed robbers."

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan made this statement to reporters after voting in his home state of Bayelsa on Saturday night.

He claims that a politician's behavior during an election is crucial and that politics should be regarded as a "clean business."

He said, “My wish for Nigeria is for us to conduct a peaceful election.

“For us who are politicians, our conduct matters a lot and I always tell politicians that yes, you can win the election through unorthodox means or not. Like using violence to win elections or buying votes and so on but when you do that, you are behaving like an armed robber or a con man.

“Armed robber makes money through robbery, but everybody knows he is an armed robber. A con man makes money through deceiving people, but everybody knows. They are not decent members of society.

“Politicians are supposed to be decent members of society. So we must conduct our prayers clearly, and very creatively so that our supporters, relatives, and so on will know that politics is a clean business and allow people to vote who they want at any level of elections.

“My plea with the politicians, the security agencies, the INEC workers, is to do their best for the country. The whole world is looking at us.”

Jonathan described the performance of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) as a better development.

“I don’t think we’re moving backward. We may still have some technical problems. I am not expecting that the BVAS would work perfectly. But it is a significant improvement and that is an attempt to improve on the methodology.

“The only thing I request from INEC is that in terms of distributing materials, they should improve on that. It appears that they are using the same method to distribute materials,” he added.

Onyema Courage

