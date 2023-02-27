Obi floors Tinubu in Amuwo-Odofin, Somolu LGAs

According to reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in the state, the former Anambra State governor polled a total of 55,547 votes to win Amuwo-Odofin, leaving Tinubu trailing far behind with 13,318 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded 2,383 votes to finish a distant third, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) torchbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had just 330 votes to his name.

Similarly, the Labour Party candidate also won in Somolu LG where he returned 28,936 votes to edge a close contest with Tinubu who scored 27,879 to finish second.

Atiku had 3,449 votes in third place while Kwankwaso scored 476 votes to end up in fourth place.

With these results, the Labour Party flag-bearer has now won five out of the 12 LGAs announced so far in Lagos State as of the time of filing this report.

Pulse had earlier reported that Obi defeated Tinubu in Kosofe, Eti-Osa, and Ikeja local governments.

As it stands, Tinubu is still in the lead in terms of the total number of votes that have been announced in the 12 local governments in Lagos so far.

The APC candidate has polled 308,839 votes, while his Labour Party counterpart is following closely behind with 272,269 votes.