Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG
Ikeja is the administrative capital of Lagos state.
Ikeja is the administrative capital of Lagos state, which is generally believed to be Tinubu’s stronghold.
However, in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election, Obi beat Tinubu in some local government areas including Ikeja.
The LP candidate polled 30,004 votes to defeat the former governor of Lagos state, while Tinubu secured 21, 276 votes to come second in the election.
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 2,280 and 337 votes respectively.
