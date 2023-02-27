ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu loses Kosofe and Eti-Osa LGAs to Peter Obi

Bayo Wahab

Obi polled 46,554 votes to beat Tinubu in Kosofe.

Peter Obi (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
Peter Obi (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
In the election results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi polled 46,554 votes to beat Tinubu who scored 36,883 votes.

Other presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 4,058 and 902 votes respectively.

Obi also defeated Tinubu in the Eti-Osa local government area of the state polling over 22,000 votes.

According to the figures announced by INEC, Obi secured 22388 votes, while Tinubu polled 15,317 votes.

Atiku and Kwankwaso scored 3369 and 381 votes respectively.

In the results announced earlier on Sunday, February 26, 2023, Obi defeated Tinubu in Ikeja LGA.

The LP candidate polled 30,004 votes to defeat the former governor of Lagos state, while Tinubu secured 21, 276 votes to come second in the election.

Ikeja is the administrative seat of Lagos state, which is generally believed to be Tinubu’s stronghold.

Bayo Wahab

