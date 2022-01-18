Aisha Buhari wants APC women to adopt better strategies ahead of 2023 elections

The theme of the Conference is "One Voice: Women Uniting for Progress."

She expressed the need for stakeholders to support the efforts of the Nigerian women towards realising their demand for increased participation in politics.

“We need to adopt better strategies to maximize our chances of having a reasonable numbers of elective positions and other opportunities for our women folk.

“We also need to support each other as women to better our chances’’ she said.

The first lady also expressed optimism that the forthcoming conference would provide platform where stakeholders would discuss and share ideas to chat a new course for greater women empowerment and participation in decision making of the governing party.

“Women need to be encouraged to participate more in politics and the country needs our participation.

“It is therefore necessary to look forward on how best we can work together to unite women in the forthcoming campaigns ahead of 2023 elections.

Mrs Buhari, who thanked the visiting Vice President, said the visit would boost the morale of APC women ahead of their conference.

“I am convinced, that your record as a former Liberian First Lady, a professional in politics will no doubt add value to the event,’’ she said.

On her part, the Liberian Vice-President, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, said, harped on the need for women to be at the decision making organs in the society so as to push for more resource allocations to women empowerment, maternal and child health.

Howard-Taylor however, advised the first lady to use her position as President of African First Ladies Peace Mission to sensitise and mobilise women across the region towards achieving a greater women inclusion in politics.

Also speaking, a member of APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Stella Okotete, said the party had created young progressive women academy with the aim of empowering 20 million women across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the conference which is scheduled to hold on Jan. 18, is to deliberate on several issues including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for women in governance.

NAN also recalls that the conference is expected to feature over 1,000 women from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.