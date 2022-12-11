2023: Buhari asks APC to unify its ranks for electoral victory
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming general elections.
According to Buhari, party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat in the elections.
He said, he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.
The president reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair, and credible elections in the country.
Buhari added that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.
He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.
