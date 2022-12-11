2023: Buhari asks APC to unify its ranks for electoral victory

According to Buhari, party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat in the elections.

He said, he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair, and credible elections in the country.

Buhari added that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.