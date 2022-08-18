RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2019: Nigerian media recalls Tinubu calling Obasanjo ‘greatest election rigger’

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Tinubu said Late Yar’Adua confessed...

Obasanjo and Tinubu (Source: Punch)
Obasanjo and Tinubu (Source: Punch)

When and What Tinubu said: According to the flashback reports, Tinubu, had on February 9, 2019, called Obasanjo “the greatest election rigger” in the country.

Where Tinubu said it: Tinubu said this at the presidential rally of the ruling party in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Tinubu said Late Yar’Adua confessed: The former Lagos State governor made the claim while accusing Obasanjo of rigging the 2007 presidential election which brought Late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua into power as Nigerian president.

Tinubu, while speaking, alleged that Yar’Adua admitted being rigged into office before he died.

He said: “When he was asked, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua admitted that the election which brought him into office was rigged.

“Who conducted that election? Obasanjo. Obasanjo is the greatest election rigger in this country.”

Why this matters: Meanwhile, the APC national leader on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, visited the ex-president over his 2023 presidential ambition.

What you should know: Tinubu, who is seeking the support of Obasanjo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023, met the former president behind closed-doors at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a tweet after the meeting, Tinubu expressed gratitude to Obasanjo and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for the fantastic welcome accorded him during the visit.

