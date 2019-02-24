The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who visited polling units, reports that PDP candidates in the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Assembly candidates led in the areas.

At unit 020C Polling Unit in Nyanya, PDP had 12 votes ,while PCP got one in the presidential election with number of registered voters put at 46, accredited voters, 46, unused ballot, 23, invalid votes, 13.

Also, at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Nyanya EC 30A and 020B Polling Units, PDP won the presidential election with 25 votes, APC 2, and ANDP 1; number of registered voters, 124.

For the senatorial votes, PDP won with 23, APC 3 and LP 1 with number of registered voters at 124.

At FHA Nyanya EC 30A and 020A Polling Units, PDP also won the presidential election with 84, APC 28 and PCP 1 with registered voters, 386.

PDP also won the senatorial elections with 89 votes, APC 28, others are 7 with registered voters 386.

Similarly, at the Polling Unit 011, Nyanya Primary School, PDP tops in the House of Representatives elections with 412 votes, APC-67 and others 43 and invalid ballot papers- 16.

The story is the same in the presidential poll with PDP leading with 438 votes, APC 61, others 22 and 15 invalid votes.

For the senatorial elections, PDP leads with 425 votes, APC 68, others are 36 and 10 invalid votes.

At the Polling Unit 001, Orozo Primary school PDP clinched 1,375 votes and APC 308 votes in the presidential elections.

At the Kugbo Primary School EC 30A 009A Polling Unit 1, for House of Rep. results: PDP is leading with 158 votes, APC I29, others 10 and 5 Invalid votes.

PDP also won the senatorial elections with 164 votes, APC 28, others 7 and 6 Invalid votes, while in the presidential elections, PDP won with 161 votes, APC 26, others 7 and 7 invalid votes.

Also, at the polling unit 009A in Kugbo, PDP won the presidential election with 483 votes and APC 84.

At the Jikwoyi primary school polling center 007 unit, PDP led with 145 and APC 29 in the presidential elections while at 005 polling unit, PDP won with130 and APC with 25.

ALSO READ: Elections 2019 Live Updates

At the 006 polling unit also in Jikwoyi primary school, PDP led the presidential elections with 89 and APC 15, and at the 001 polling unit, PDP won with 159 and APC 6.

As at the time of filing this report, elections were yet to the concluded at the Karu and Karshi polling units.