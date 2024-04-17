'Is this relevant?' - Nigerians react as Gov Adeleke signs bill for new Osun State logo

This announcement was made on Wednesday, April 17, through the state government's official social media handle.

The redesign of the logo stemmed from a bill passed by the Osun State House of Assembly.

The announcement's statement reads, partly, "I am elated to sign this new logo into law as a signal of the rebirth of our dear State. The new logo is significant because it rhymes and meaningfully represents our historic anthem, our values, and our tradition.

"The new logo is also an educational resource material for our younger generation as it contains symbols of our landmarks, strengths, resources and history. The logo is also a tool to market the state at home and abroad.

"It is my honour and privilege to introduce the new logo as the symbol of our state. This announcement will herald a new life of prosperity, abundance and sustainability for our people and admirers."

In reaction to the newly unveiled logo, Adewale Egbedun, the Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, characterised it as "significant and reflective of our community, our traditions, and our possibilities."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, netizens had mixed reactions, with some finding the newly redesigned logo a misplaced priority amid rising economic hardship.

On the other hand, others congratulated the governor and gave him his acclaim for such a reform.

Abou Ahyan Opeyemi wrote, "Our gov remain d most creative gov in d West. Anybody that's not happy with dis can design their own and attach it to their family land doc. As long as dis logo is concerned, no state has a beta n suitable logo. This logo display d creative sense of osun people."

Theo Abu wrote, "Which kind logo be this, Osun?"

Onifade Dolapo wrote, "Do we need this?

"I hope they haven't paid for this project."

