Woman smashes her co-wife’s head with pestle over meat in Bauchi

Maryam, 20, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, entered her co-wife’s room with the pestle she picked from the kitchen at their residence at Gar Village, Pali Ward, in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, and attacked her with it as she she was sleeping.

In a statement in which Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil disclosed this incident, it was stated therein that the suspect developed an issue with the deceased over a lump of meat.

According to Wakil, the husband of the suspect and the deceased, reported the incident at the Maina-Maji l Police Station.

“On November 22, 2022, around 6pm, one Ibrahim Sambo, 40, reported that his second wife, Maryam Ibrahim, 20, armed with a pestle, entered into his first wife’s room, Hafsat Ibrahim, 32, and hit her head with the pestle.

“As a result, the victim sustained a serious injury and was rushed to the Primary Healthcare Centre, Gar village, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor. Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives attached to the command swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime. She revealed that on Tuesday, November, 22, 2022, around 11am, the deceased, Hafsat Ibrahim, sent her son, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, 5, with a lump of fried meat known as Tsire, to give her (Maryam). And after eating the meat, she started feeling abnormal and then vomited the meat.

“Thereafter, she called one Faiza Hamisu, the wife of her husband’s younger brother, and told her exactly what happened. She added that the said Faiza told her that it was probably an ulcer and gave her an ulcer drug. Subsequently, the suspect provocatively went to her kitchen, picked a pestle, and entered the first wife’s room while she was asleep and hit her on the head, leading to her death,” the statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.