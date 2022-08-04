RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman beaten to pulp after being accused of kidnapping her grandchildren

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was returning from a beach with her grandchildren when the mob pounced on her after suspecting she kidnapped the kids.

Woman beaten to pulp after being accused of kidnapping her grandchildren
Woman beaten to pulp after being accused of kidnapping her grandchildren

A woman almost lost her life in the hands of an angry mob after being beaten to a pulp.

The woman whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, was thought to have kidnapped the children she was travelling with.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this incident, the woman was returning with her family members from the beach on Tuesday, August 3, 2022, when she was attacked.

Hundeyin accounted that the mob thought the kids who ranged from seven months to 12 years old, were kidnapped by the woman and other adults in the vehicle.

The police spokesperson, however, noted that the grandmother was rescued alongside the other adults, as policemen were quickly deployed to Eko Bridge where the incident happened.

Hundeyin’s words: “Stop jungle justice!!! Today on Eko Bridge, four adults (including one grandmother) were beaten black and blue after they were suspected of being kidnappers because they had with them in their vehicle twelve children (ranging from 7 months to 12 years old).

“Police officers from Ebute-Ero Division and the RRS were on time to rescue the adults from lynching. Their vehicle was totally burnt down by the mob. Preliminary investigation shows that they were all coming from the beach where they allegedly went to do some sacrifices.”

The case, according to the police spokesperson, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku finally meets Wike in Abuja

Atiku finally meets Wike in Abuja

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

Trending

Kwabena Asumadu, 23-year-old student shot dead

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Alika Ogorchukwu

Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Joseph Fekala. [Daily Trust]

Yahoo boy buries lover in his bedroom after strangling her to death