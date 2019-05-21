The likes of Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho will take to the field to face Burundi on the 22nd of June 2019 representing 200 million Nigerians, and you could also be there live to catch the Finals of the tournament in the “Infinix Football Tour: Live in Egypt” activity.

It’s super fun and easy.

STEP 1 - Buy any Infinix device from an authorised Infinix retail store

STEP 2 - Collect and fill the raffle ticket given by the in-store promoters

STEP 3 – Take a picture of the raffle ticket and post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the caption “I have qualified for the #InfinixFootballFrenzy raffle draw”

STEP 4 - Then wait for the live raffle draw

Raffle draws are scheduled to take place on the 7th and 23rd of June 2019, you could be one of the lucky persons picked to travel and witness the climax of the footballing spectacle in Egypt that is the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Take your love for Nigeria and passion for football to new heights, participate in the Infinix Football Tour: Live in Egypt activity and Stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Egypt together with other fantastic branded gifts courtesy Infinix Mobility.

This activity started on the 20th of May and will end on the 20th of June 2019.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter & XClub platforms.

