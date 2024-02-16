ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wanted Anambra lawyer accused of burning maid surrenders to police

Nurudeen Shotayo

The FG had placed a ₦2m bounty on the lawyer for allegedly absconding after committing the alleged offence.

Anambra State-based lawyer, Adachukwu Okafor
Anambra State-based lawyer, Adachukwu Okafor

Recommended articles

According to a statement by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ify Obinabo, on Friday, February 16, 2024, the lawyer surrendered herself to Anambra State Police Command in Awka.

Okafor was suspected to have gone into hiding after allegations emerged that she used various objects, like a broken bottle, knife, and electric iron, to harm her 11-year-old maid following an incident between the latter and her daughter.

The development comes four days after the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, placed a ₦2m bounty on the lawyer for allegedly absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister made the announcement while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, February 12, 2024, as she asserted her right to intervene in the matter because it relates to women and children in the country.

Meanwhile, Ikeanyionwu disclosed that Okafor turned herself in to the police after the announcement of the bounty placed on her.

“One Adachukwu Okafor, the alleged abuser of her 11-year-old housekeeper, has surrendered herself to the Anambra Police Command in Awka.

“Recall that the suspect, who is currently in police net, used knives and other sharp objects to inflict injuries on her 11-year-old housekeeper.

“This took place after she was declared wanted and a bounty of N2m placed on her,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her part, Obinabo said the suspect will be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka next week.

The Women Affairs Commissioner visited the victim at the hospital and further interacted with her. She will be discharged anytime soon.

Nwafor reportedly appreciated the state government’s intervention and demanded that severe punishment should meted out to her abuser.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister warns Nigerians against making inflammatory comments against govt

Minister warns Nigerians against making inflammatory comments against govt

Lagos paid ₦138.1bn accrued pension to 34,178 in 17 years – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos paid ₦138.1bn accrued pension to 34,178 in 17 years – Sanwo-Olu

Goz Zulum declares 1-day fast to tackle economic hardship, insecurity

Goz Zulum declares 1-day fast to tackle economic hardship, insecurity

UNIPORT to graduate 13,816 students, 105 bag first class

UNIPORT to graduate 13,816 students, 105 bag first class

ISIS militants' leader was ‘obsessed’ with women, says first wife

ISIS militants' leader was ‘obsessed’ with women, says first wife

Millers accuse hoarders of causing rising price of rice

Millers accuse hoarders of causing rising price of rice

Tinubu, other APC leaders guilty of Buhari's failure - Party chieftain

Tinubu, other APC leaders guilty of Buhari's failure - Party chieftain

AU appoints Tinubu as champion for health delivery partnership

AU appoints Tinubu as champion for health delivery partnership

NLC declares 2-day nationwide protest over hardship, insecurity

NLC declares 2-day nationwide protest over hardship, insecurity

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area

Military Task Force of Operation Safe Haven [Leadership News]

Operation Safe Haven clarifies detention of youths on motorcycles in Plateau

4 dead in car accident on Sagamu-Benin expressway, Ogun State [ICIR]

4 killed in car crash on Sagamu-Benin expressway, Ogun State

Single mom begs for help after having sex with 14 doctors to pay sick mother’s bills

Single mom seeks help after having sex with 14 doctors to pay sick mother’s bills