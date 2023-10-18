ADVERTISEMENT
UNILORIN condoles with parents of student who committed suicide over ₦500k love scam

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to managers of the private hostel she resided in before her demise, Sanni was undergoing her SIWES programme before the incident happened.

A statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, said the institution’s management viewed the incident with sadness.

“It was the most horrible way to die, especially for a promising young lady who had every opportunity before her to make it big in life”.

Akogun expressed the university management’s sympathy with the parents, siblings, friends and colleagues of the deceased and prayed that God give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The management then counselled students of the university to be wary of the company they keep in order not to fall into the traps of scammers.

“The University of Ilorin is reputed to be a bastion of moral and academic education.

”We are surprised that any of our students, upon all the moral and academic instructions inculcated in them, could have associated with such undesirable element of a supposed boyfriend, and even went ahead to take the extreme step of taking her own life,” it lamented.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20-year-old Sanni reportedly committed suicide after lending a boy she met on the social media platform, Snapchat, the sum of ₦500,000.

The management asserted that the cause of her death was not unrelated to the pressure from the app agents, who were demanding fast repayment.

The situation was further compounded by her brother’s inability to assist her financially, thereby leading to depression.

News Agency Of Nigeria

