FG confirms new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024

Speaking at the May Day celebration in Abuja, Minister of State Labour Nkeiruka Onyejeocha acknowledged the delay in finalising the new wage but emphasised that consultations are underway to expedite the process.

Labour Union groan over new minimum wage

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to accelerate the wage review, with recent demands from Organised Labour reaching ₦615,000 to address economic challenges and the high cost of living in Nigeria.

The labour unions expressed concern that the existing minimum wage of ₦30,000 is insufficient to support the needs of the typical Nigerian worker.

They highlighted that not all governors adhere to the current wage award, which expired in April, five years after former President Muhammadu Buhari enacted the Minimum Wage Act of 2019.

This Act stipulates that the minimum wage should be reviewed every five years to align with workers’ changing economic conditions.

Tinubu’s message to Nigerian workers

On the other hand, President Tinubu praised the efforts of Nigerian workers for their role in the nation’s development.

Vice President Kashim Shettima conveyed this acknowledgement during a gathering in Abuja commemorating the 2024 Workers’ Day.

Tinubu expressed the government’s willingness to consider proposals from the committee regarding the new national minimum wage.