UniAbuja kidnap suspects' arraignment delayed due to court vacation

The matter, which was number one on Justice Donatus Okorowo’s cause list, was however fixed for May 13.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had, on November 2, 2021, invaded the UniAbuja Staff Quarters in Gwagwalada and abducted six persons, including Professor Joseph Adavani, and Dr Ferguson Tobins, among others.

The abductors, who contacted the families of the victims a day after their kidnap, demanded a ransom of ₦300 million. But the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, on November 5, 2021, confirmed their release.

According to her, the development followed the efforts of the command in a joint operation with other security agencies. She also stated that some suspects linked to the crime had been nabbed by security operatives.

NAN reports that the Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), however, filed a two-count criminal charge against the four suspects.

They are Adamu Abubakar; Nura Muhammed Ahmadu; Ismailia Abubakar and Abdulrahman Ado, also known as Yellow.