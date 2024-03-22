UK-based Nigerian lady sacked from her workplace for saying ‘I'm sorry’

In a video shared on social media via her Instagram handle, the lady said she did a night shift and was awake throughout her duty time.

Continuing, the lady stated that she was met with her greatest surprise after being accused the following day of sleeping while on duty.

According to her, instead of defending herself, she resorted to apologising. Hours after getting home, she got an email from her boss, who informed her of the disengagement.

Reactions

The lady’s post has attracted controversy in her comments section, with many people saying they weren’t surprised.

Patbaby said, “Don’t tell them sorry oooo. Even when you see them falling, just waka pass. I’ve learned it, my sister. I can’t tell them I am sorry but I will explain myself to them, that’s all.”

Okunuga Bolanle Nadi said, “Yes ooooo my Sister. I have someone if I say am sorry, he will say why are you sorry, it’s not your fault.”

Oluwasimidele Ifeloluwa Joy said, “That’s sacking you with a false allegation. That’s why people who work in the healthcare sector have been told to join a union. You would have refuted this by laying off your work if you were under any union.”

Oh rays said, “And I told my manager today that I am sorry. I unsorry here oooh.”

Yemzy said: “A colleague of mine tripped and fell and I said oh sorry she said oh no you didn’t do anything.”