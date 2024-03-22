ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UK-based Nigerian lady sacked from her workplace for saying ‘I'm sorry’

Bolaji Adeleke

The lady stated that someone lied against her, and instead of her to defend herself, she kept on saying ‘sorry’. The apology, according to her, was the reason for her dismissal afterwards.

She was accused of sleeping on duty [Tori NG]
She was accused of sleeping on duty [Tori NG]

Recommended articles

In a video shared on social media via her Instagram handle, the lady said she did a night shift and was awake throughout her duty time.

Continuing, the lady stated that she was met with her greatest surprise after being accused the following day of sleeping while on duty.

According to her, instead of defending herself, she resorted to apologising. Hours after getting home, she got an email from her boss, who informed her of the disengagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lady’s post has attracted controversy in her comments section, with many people saying they weren’t surprised.

Patbaby said, “Don’t tell them sorry oooo. Even when you see them falling, just waka pass. I’ve learned it, my sister. I can’t tell them I am sorry but I will explain myself to them, that’s all.”

Okunuga Bolanle Nadi said, “Yes ooooo my Sister. I have someone if I say am sorry, he will say why are you sorry, it’s not your fault.”

Oluwasimidele Ifeloluwa Joy said, “That’s sacking you with a false allegation. That’s why people who work in the healthcare sector have been told to join a union. You would have refuted this by laying off your work if you were under any union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh rays said, “And I told my manager today that I am sorry. I unsorry here oooh.”

Yemzy said: “A colleague of mine tripped and fell and I said oh sorry she said oh no you didn’t do anything.”

user9602975014235 said, “If anything happens at your workplace you need to explain your part and never say I’m sorry to these people it means acceptance of being guilty. Even after your explanation never tell them you are sorry.”

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo tells other governors to emulate Alex Otti on pension law repeal

Obasanjo tells other governors to emulate Alex Otti on pension law repeal

Tinubu's Oil & Gas policy to create 2.3m jobs for Nigerians - Idris

Tinubu's Oil & Gas policy to create 2.3m jobs for Nigerians - Idris

Gov Mohammed pardons 96 inmates, warns them against terrorising residents

Gov Mohammed pardons 96 inmates, warns them against terrorising residents

Obasanjo commends Gov Otti for scrapping ex-governors outrageous pension law

Obasanjo commends Gov Otti for scrapping ex-governors outrageous pension law

Olukoyede says NDIC, CBN should monitor banks to avoid economic fallout

Olukoyede says NDIC, CBN should monitor banks to avoid economic fallout

Restore citizens’ confidence in Nigeria - Transparency Advocacy tells public officials

Restore citizens’ confidence in Nigeria - Transparency Advocacy tells public officials

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun

Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

Man lands in hot water for sneaking into female hostel at Kano university

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Police arrest notorious toy gun robbery suspect in Enugu

Herder rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy

60 year-old man rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy