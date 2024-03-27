ADVERTISEMENT
Troops captures terrorists, recovers ammunition, cattle in Borno, Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops successfully neutralised one terrorist, rescued several cattle and recovered two AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

2 AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, AK-47 Magazines, one Improvised Explosive Device and one motorcycle was recovered from the operation
2 AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, AK-47 Magazines, one Improvised Explosive Device and one motorcycle was recovered from the operation

The Nigerian army made this known in a post on its official X handle on Wednesday. The post said the operations were carried out on identified Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves within Gori general area in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

It said the troops successfully neutralised one terrorist, rescued several cattle and recovered two AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, AK-47 Magazines, one Improvised Explosive Device and one motorcycle.

In Katsina State, the army said an offensive on terrorist camps led to the killing of two of the criminals at Garin Rinji general area in Batsari Local Government Area.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the insurgents with superior firepower, destroyed several hideouts and recovered two motorcycles and 25 rustled livestock during the operation.

“Troops are still sustaining offensive operations to clear terrorists in the general area.”

