Trial of 5 suspects in connection with burning Rivers Assembly adjourned

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge adjourned the trial until March 19 following information by a counsel to two of the defendants.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon adjourned the trial until March 19 following information by a counsel to two of the defendants, Lukman Fagbemi, SAN, that the prosecution filed a counter affidavit that raised serious allegations against his clients.

Fagbemi told the court that he had filed a motion on notice, challenging the competence of the charge and the territorial jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

He told the court that though the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police responded to his motion through a counter affidavit that raised grievous allegations against his clients, he was just being served in the open court.

The senior lawyer said he would need more time to study the process and respond appropriately. I-G’s lawyer, Aliyi Garba, admitted that he served the counter affidavit opposing Fagbemi’s application in the court.

Justice Olajuwon, equally, discovered that a copy of police counter affidavit was not in the court file. She consequently adjourned the matter until March 19 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five defendants, who are loyalists of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, were on January 25 arraigned on seven-count bordering on terrorism and murder. They are; Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja Thankgod.

The judge had, on February 5, declined to admitted them to bail on the ground that they did not provide special circumstances to warrant their respective release from remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

They were alleged to have invaded, vandalised and burnt down Rivers assembly on December 29, 2023 in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2024 preferred against them by the I-G.

