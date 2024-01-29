ADVERTISEMENT
Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill 2 monarchs in Ekiti

Bayo Wahab

Another monarch, Alara of Ara in Ikole LG, narrowly escaped when the armed men accosted them.

The incident was said to have happened between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area of the state on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The monarchs, Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, were attacked while returning from a meeting.

