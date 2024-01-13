ADVERTISEMENT
I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace

Igwe Nnabuife who confirmed the incident to newsmen said he had no problem with anyone in the Community that could warrant the attack.

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

An indigene of the town, simply called Emmanuel, said the Palace was one of four buildings, including the family house of the acting president general of the town, that were burnt by the attackers.

Emmanuel, who chose not to give his full name for security reasons, said the traditional ruler was yet to bury his brother who died mid-last year because of the activities of the criminal gangs in Isseke.

He said the arsonists’ activities may not be unconnected to the loss of members of the gangs in a recent operation by security operatives.

According to him, “It is true that my palace was burnt down by these boys and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve and as it is now I am homeless.

“Everything was raised down but I thank God that no life was lost and nobody was harmed by those boys,” he said.

CP Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, said the incident had been reported to the Command.

Adeoye said no life was lost and that the investigation was ongoing.

He assured that the Police are working in collaboration with other sister agencies to get to the root of the matter.

