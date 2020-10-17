Tiwa Savage was unveiled alongside her son, Jamil, to signpost the brand building objective and essence of the new product offering from the foremost dairy company.

The new Twisco chocolate drink power, according to Promasidor, is fortified with ENERFORT, a special blend of ten power-packed micro-nutrients, including Vitamin B2, B6, B12, C, D3, Niacin, Calcium, Phosphorous, Iron and Zinc- all which are necessary for optimal energy release that consumers need to power their dream.

Speaking on the choice of Tiwa savage as an ambassador for Twisco, the Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Anders Einarsson, said: “Tiwa Savage is a great Nigerian, multi award-winning singer and songwriter known worldwide.

Tiwa Savage unveiled as Twisco Brand Ambassador

“She is a multi-talented Nigerian whose brand equity rating remains remarkably inspiring and admirable. In addition, she is a mum of a fun-loving and energetic boy named Jamil, and supports her son in achieving his dream which is what Twisco stands for,” he stated.

Tiwa Savage stated that the new product from Promasidor, Twisco, will benefit a lot from her brand considering her cult-like following on social media.

She continued: “For kids, the packaging is very attractive, and I’m glad that Twisco is nutritious and affordable for consumers across all social strata. I particularly like the brand because it meets my expectation. My son, Jamil, genuinely likes Twisco, too. I think selling something that one truly believes in is a stronger way of marketing,” she said.

Twisco has the goodness of cocoa, malt and milk comes. It comes in a premium look and feel packaging available in 25g Sachets, 500g Tin and 500g Refill

Promasidor Nigeria limited produces, distributes and markets quality range of products such as Cowbell Milk, Loya Milk, Miksi Milk, Kremela, SunVita Cereal, Cowbell Chocolate, Miksi Chocolate, Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Strawberry, Top Tea and Onga Seasoning across the country bringing joy to millions of consumers.

