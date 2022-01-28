This week on #TwitterNG: Davido and Wizkid thrill fans with reconciliation, Nigeria’s Super Eagles crash out of AFCON, and other exciting stories

Nigeria’s Super Eagles knocked out of AFCON

Even in defeat #TwitterNG makes the best of every moment with savage comments and premium bants. Well, it’s no longer news that Nigeria's Super Eagles crashed out of the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing their Round 16 match to Tunisia on Sunday.

Following the loss, Tweeters shared reactions, blaming different parties for the loss. With the #AFCON2021 tournament still on, Tweeters in Nigeria are still active in the conversations.

Spaces in Twitter NG host exciting #AFCON2021 conversations

Despite being out of the ongoing AFCON, Nigerian football lovers on Twitter continue to show interest in the conversations and sports highlights, using hashtags like #AFCON2021 and by listening to Twitter Spaces. Sports outlets like Soccernet and Goal Africa have hosted Spaces, providing commentary and in-depth analysis on the games, with many fans listening in and staying engaged with up-to-the-minute news on the tournament.

Davido and Wizkid thrill fans with reconciliation.

Nigeria's biggest music stars Davido and Wizkid seem to have resolved their differences after years of alleged feuding, after the award-winning artists were spotted hugging each other at a nightclub on Saturday. This is a big one for the entertainment industry as the 30BG and Wizkid FC fan bases have spent years exchanging bants in support of their favorite music star.

The viral video has been a hit on Twitter, with popular internet mimickers, Ikorodu Bois posting a parody video to Twitter reenacting the moment. Following the release of the video, Instablog9ja reported that Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, was claiming credit for the reconciliation.

Olamide responds to fan with a savage clap back

Renowned rapper Olamide Badoo sparked reactions on Twitter after he insulted a fan who publicly asked him for a car. The music legend, whose popular aliases olamide and baddo trended following the incident, was criticized by some fans who considered the response as ‘harsh’, while others hailed him as “the king of the streets”.

Nigerians sign petition to stop IELTS

Thousands of Nigerians signed a petition to stop foreign educational institutions from demanding an English proficiency test, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), from Nigerians. The petition was initiated by a youth-led open-source platform for policy ideas called Policy Shapers. Using the hashtag #ReformIELTSPolicy, well-meaning Nigerians have added their voice to the campaign. A TwitterSpaces hosted by Akwari Charles also gave Tweeters the opportunity to have an insightful conversation on the issue.

@Twitter remains your official source for what’s happening!

_----_