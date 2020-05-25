Unfortunately, the more innovative most smartphone brands get, the more expensive their offerings become, putting these modern smartphones out of most people’s reach.

Despite this, consumers continue to have increased expectations of their smartphones; from large storage space and superior camera quality, to long-lasting battery life and powerful performance, all at a price they won’t have to break the bank for.

With the new TECNO Spark 5 Series, TECNO has met and exceeded such expectations while having the financial concerns of their fans at heart. The smartphone brand has once again designed a product that delivers a premium experience and a power-packed performance with the best of Artificial Intelligence at a sweet price range.

The Spark 5 Series comes out of the box with TECNO’s proprietary HiOS which is based on Android Q. The smartphone has a unique AI powered 5 camera system that differentiates it from any other device in its category. For the young, urban, aspirational consumer, the Spark 5 combines the latest in technology breakthroughs while allowing them to share their photos and videos across their social media channels with ease.

Questions people usually ask when they want to get a new phone this season:

Can I afford it? How good is the camera? I hope I will not have to spend a lot to fix the screen if screen is broken. Is the selfie camera very amazing? Does it have a good storage?

Spark 5 series ticks all these boxes.

TECNO places artificial intelligence in the hands of their fans with Spark 5 Series

Indeed, Spark 5 gives its users a transformative AI powered camera experience. Equipped with a 13 megapixel rear AI Quad camera and an 8 megapixel front camera, SPARK 5 brings unmatched quality in image and video creation. The cameras at the back consist of a primary camera, a camera that captures depth of field, AI lens for edge detection in portraits, face recognition, and color profile enhancements as well as a macro lens for photographing small subjects at very close distances.

Behind the scenes, SPARK 5’s cameras are powered by an AI Camera 3.0 algorithm and AI Scene Detection. It also features 6 flashlights with 4 situated around the back camera and a dual front flash. Users can also enjoy close-up photography with a 4 cm macro photography mode that enables them to capture small and minute details. Additionally, the device includes AI HDR technology to increase dynamic range beyond what is captured by the camera's sensors, allowing users to take photos with a higher dynamic range, fewer noise and clearer details.

TECNO’s Spark 5 Series is a High Performing Machine. It allows for a wide range of user customization without requiring rooting the mobile device. The operating system is also bundled with utility applications that allow users to free up memory, freeze applications, limit data accessibility to applications, and more. See? Worry no more about going out of storage or memory on an affordable phone. Building upon the Spark 4’s battery performance, the Spark 5 Series packs a punch with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, so that consumers can run powerful applications and multiple tabs without the need to constantly recharge.

The device has a premium, immersive and alluring design. SPARK 5’s 6.6-inch dot in display screen is massive and is very elegant. With an industry leading 90.2% perfect screen ratio and a screen resolution of 720*1600 HD, users will have an immersive display that will transform their experience.

With dark mode, the phone also gives users more battery time and decreased blue light emission, reducing eye strain. The finishing, the material and the device’s sparkly gives it a unique and elegant look.

In all honesty, this sounds too good to be true, but it is in fact true. Spark 5 Series is everything a smartphone lover wishes for on a very convenient budget.

