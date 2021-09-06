Super Eagles record win against Liberia in germ-free stadium courtesy of Dettol

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, went neck to neck with Liberia’s Lone Stars in a match many will describe as a commanding victory for Nigeria.

Dettol volunteers making sure the spectator areas are germ-free

To ensure that the players were match-ready, the official hygiene partner of the Super Eagles, Dettol, ensured the locker rooms and all surrounding areas in the stadium were sanitised and germ-free.

Recommended articles
The Super Eagles’ home jersey with some Dettol products in the locker room Pulse Nigeria

The brand worked with the NFF and the management of the Teslim Balogun Stadium to sanitise the surfaces, and provide cool branded hygiene kits for the football players and officials to ensure that a high hygiene regimen was maintained on and off the pitch.

Safety ambassadors enlightening spectators on how to stay germ-free Pulse Nigeria

As the Super Eagles secured a comfortable first-leg 2-0 win at home against the Lone Stars, excited fans were reminded about health and hygiene by the amiable safety ambassadors across the stadium.

Dettol is leveraging Nigerians’ love for football to improve their health and hygiene consciousness.

In order to ensure that the Super Eagles stay germ-free Dettol has partnered with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Following the announcement of the partnership between the NFF and Dettol on June 17, 2021, Akbar Ali Shah, the General Manager of Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, stated at the ceremony, “Dettol will provide hygienic protection for the Super Eagles during their pre and post-match activities as it already does in several Nigerian homes.

"We hope the partnership empowers them on their quest to entertain Nigerians and bring home the Cups. Dettol will also work hand in hand with NFF to provide hygiene support for the football fans of Nigeria.”

The national football team will continue their 2022 World Cup campaign with a face-off against Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

#FeaturebyDettol

