Step up to GOtv Max campaign offer is back!

MultiChoice has announced the return of its Step Up campaign offer for customers on its digital terrestrial platform, GOtv. The offer opened on Monday, 2 September and will run till Thursday, 31 October, 2019.

The campaign offer is designed to give all active and disconnected GOtv customers on lower packages an opportunity to experience the super charged GOtv Max package at a reduced fee of just N2,600! What this means is that GOtv customers on Plus, Value and Lite can renew their subscription for just N2,600 and get upgraded to GOtv Max, with the upgrade taking effect within 48 hours.

GOtv Max features all 360 matches of La Liga matches, the best of Serie A and other great local and international programming for the whole family to enjoy.

Content available to customers who take advantage of this limited time offer include access to games of the 2019/2020 football season featuring all 380 matches of the LaLiga and the best of Serie A on dedicated SuperSport channels, and twice as more selected matches of the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Also on offer are the hottest series and reality programming on FOX Entertainment and CBS reality, epic Nollywood movies and series and other local dramas on ROK2.

For more information on this offer, visit www.gotvafrica.com You can also follow the conversation using the hashtag #GOtvStepUp and follow GOtv on @GOtvng on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria.

