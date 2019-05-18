Police have arrested one Babatunde Olagesin, who allegedly killed his father because he prevented him from going out.

Punch reports that on Monday, May 6, 2019, a fight broke out between Babatunde and his father at their residence in Ijoko Otta, Ogun state.

The suspect according to report had wanted to leave home for Oshodi at 6pm but his father stopped him from going on the ground that he would accompany him somewhere.

The father, Taiwo was said to have locked up the doors leading outside the premises to keep his son inside.

And in a bid to scare Babatunde, his son, Taiwo reportedly brought out a cutlass when he realised he could not restrict him.

Undeterred by the weapon, Babatunde was reported to have struggled to collect the cutlass from his father and in the process cut him in the stomach., Punch reports.

Babatunde was thereafter arrested when neighbours alerted police about the incident.

However, a police source told Punch that the suspect in his statement claimed to have killed his father by accident.

The source said, “The boy had a misunderstanding with his father. He said he wanted to go to Oshodi to ‘hustle’ (make money), but his father said he needed to follow him somewhere. The suspect claimed that his father brought out a cutlass to scare him and locked the doors leading outside.

“They started struggling with each other to get hold of the cutlass. He claimed he did not know when the cutlass pierced his father’s stomach. Before people could separate them, the father had slumped and started bleeding. He gave up the ghost before he could get medical care at the hospital. The suspect was about 30 years old.”

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the case would soon be charged to court.