After a pitbull dog owned by a soldier at Mambilla Barracks, Abuja almost mauled Michael Duniya to death, the 13-year-old baby is reportedly battling to stay alive.

According to Punch, the dog attacked the baby on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, around 7.30 am.

The dog was said to have broken free from his cage and wandered off into the block where Michael was playing with his four year-old brother, Punch reports.

It was reported that Michael’s older brother upon seeing the dog ran into their house but the little Michael was not fast enough as the dog pounced on him.

Punch reports that the dog subsequently grabbed the baby by the head, dragged him about 30 metres away and bit him repeatedly.

While the dog was biting the baby, a neighbour who pleaded anonymity said she quickly raised the alarm.

She said, “I was by my balcony when I saw the dog grab Michael by the head. The dog bit his ear and tore off his scalp, exposing his brain.

“Incidentally, Michael did not scream as his blood littered everywhere. About four of us began throwing stones at the dog in a bid to get him to free Michael to no avail.

“Someone was able to get a cutlass and slashed the dog with it but it would not let Michael go. It was when the cutlass hit the face of the dog that the dog fell and died.”

The Soldier's reaction

When his was informed about the killing of the dog, the soldier, a Regimental Sergeant Major, who owns the pitbull was said to have been furious.

Another resident of the barracks, who craved anonymity said the dog had been terrorising residents especially children, but all complaints to military authorities had fallen on deaf ears, Punch reports.

He said, “Some weeks ago, the same dog was let loose and began chasing children all over the place.

“A little girl fell into a gutter while running. I personally had to save the girl and chase the dog away.

“As a soldier I am not afraid of the dog but these little children playing in the barracks are not safe.”

Michael was said to have been transferred to Cedacrest Hospital, Apo after being given first aid at the barracks clinic.

However, in a bid to save his child, the victim’s father has reportedly donated two pints of blood to his son, who is said to be in critical condition.

He has also refused to speak to journalists saying saying, “please get permission from my superiors before talking to me.”