The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, is set to host a conversation on building the bank of the future at Social Media Week Lagos on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Tagged “One Africa, One App,” the conversation with Segun will focus on the role of banks in Africa’s rapidly changing digital and financial services landscape. With the digital revolution and mobile technologies opening up the financial services sector to non-banks, and customers increasingly finding more value in financial services delivered outside of the banking sector, the future of banking looks less in banking halls and more in the palms of consumers. On Tuesday, Segun will speak on, and answer questions about, what this fundamental shift in the creation and use of financial services will mean for the future relationship between banks and customers.

Passionate about innovation and embracing disruptive technologies, Mr Agbaje is currently driving the transformation of the Bank into a business platform and recently led the launch of Habari, the Bank’s single integrated digital platform that offers customers a wide range of benefits beyond banking. To join him for this conversation at the Social Media Week Lagos, click here to register.

Attendees are also advised to download the Habari Mobile App by GTBank from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. This is to enable a more informed conversation and better appreciation of the topic of the day.

