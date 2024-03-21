ADVERTISEMENT
Selling fake products can land you in hell - Pastor warns traders

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric tasked the traders to lead the self-reform measure by dealing in quality products for others to emulate.

Selling fake products can land you in hell - Pastor warns traders [Corsearch]
Selling fake products can land you in hell - Pastor warns traders [Corsearch]

Kalu, Presiding Pastor of Divine Encounter Church, Satellite Town, Lagos, said this during a market evangelism programme in Lagos. It was organised by the church at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the evangelism outreach was to reform traders to be good citizens and pave the way for their salvation.

Kalu said that fake products were harmful to humans and could lead to death, for which the seller would not be absolved spiritually. He described fake products as silent killers, noting that fake spare parts in vehicles contribute to road crashes that had become common in society, with attendant loss of lives.

Fake consumables destroy body organs thereby causing the death of people that fall victim to consumption innocently, with the hope that they purchased original items.

“The lives of our fellow humans cannot be equivalent to the money that is behind this craving for money making through illegal means.

“We should see money as something meant for man and not man meant for money.

“The get-rich-quick syndrome should not be our stock in trade to lure us to toy with the precious lives of fellow citizens.

“Be honest in your trade and do that which is humanly acceptable and godly, and God will increase your effort for growth,” he said.

He said that trading in fake items was an act that should not be associated with people who profess Jesus Christ. The cleric tasked the Christian traders to lead the self-reform measure by dealing in quality products for others to emulate.

In his address, the Chairman of Progressive Market Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Chief Obi Nzeako, said that the market leadership was addressing the matter. He said they were putting measures in place to check the influx of fake products into the complex, to avoid it being blacklisted by people and regulatory agencies.

Nzeako expressed displeasure at the incessant raids and sealing of shops in the place by authorities over substandard goods. He said that such incidents portrayed the place in bad light before the public.

The chairman called on the market task force to ensure that bad products do not find their way into the market. NAN reports that the multi-billion naira market serves the West and Central African markets in merchandise, cosmetics, medicals, spare parts and beverages, among others.

Regulatory authorities such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control have been making some seizures in the market, with erring shops sealed as a penalty.

