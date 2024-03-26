ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Police kills notorious cult leader in State shootout

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected cult leader had been on the run since 2016 after being linked with multiple assassinations and unlawful killings in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olatunji Disu, disclosed this through a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said that the suspected cult leader had been on the run since 2016 after being linked with multiple assassinations and unlawful killings in the state.

Odiereke met his end during a gun battle with law enforcement officers at his camp in Api Forest between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama communities in Ahoada around 4 am on Monday.

“Law enforcement officers have faced attacks by Odiereke and his cult group on several occasions, leading to his placement on our wanted list since 2016.

“Odiereke, a serial killer, was implicated in numerous killings and criminal acts that left his clan deserted,” he said.

Disu alleged that the deceased cult leader and his accomplices were responsible for the killing of a prominent traditional ruler in the state on February 2.

The command appreciates the Ahoada Area Command officers for ending Odiereke’s reign of terror.

“Nevertheless, officers are reminded to remain steadfast in maintaining peace and security in the region,” he urged.

Disu praised the community residents for providing valuable information that assisted law enforcement agents during the operation.

